Trump Professes That The “American Patriots” Who Voted for Him “Will Have a Giant Voice Long into the Future”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter the morning after conceding to President-elect Joe Biden that the “75,000,000 great American Patriots” who voted for him in the general election “will have a GIANT VOICE” long into the future.”

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!” he wrote.

Last night, President Trump posted a video message in which he officially conceded to Biden and attempted to distance himself from the pro-Trump insurgents who attacked the Capitol on Wednesday at his behest.

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” he said, adding: “We’ve just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be called and calm restored.”

But Trump did not walk back his blatantly false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, lies that directly contributed to Wednesday’s insurrection.

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and the eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,” he said.

President Trump could face criminal charges for inciting the insurrection,, which led to the deaths of five people, including a federal officer. House Democrats are looking to impeach him by next week should Vice President Mike Pence choose not to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.