Twitter Permanently Bans Trump And Takes Away His 88 Million Followers

Twitter announced that they have permanently banned Donald Trump due to an increased risk of violence.

Twitter Safety wrote:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Twitter did warn Trump that this could happen when they suspended him for 12 hours after the riot. Trump thinks that he is above every rule and law, so it isn’t a surprise that he would ignore the warning and continue to fan the flames that led to the violence on Wednesday.

Trump’s Twitter account, which he loves so much that he vetoed the NDAA for it, is history. Trump used Twitter as his White House press office, but today, Twitter took their platform back from Donald Trump.

