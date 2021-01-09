Opinion: Punish Everyone Involved In Trump’s Seditious Conspiracy Against The U.S.

Advertisements

One consequence of any failed coup attempt is being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In many nations that means summary execution by a firing squad. But this is America and anyone remotely connected to Wednesday’s attack on the American government must be severely punished as an enemy combatant attempting to subvert the government of the United States.

Despite what some claim, Trump’s insurgents did attack the government of the United States on American soil using “force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of a law of the United States.” That phrase is a direct quote from 18 § 2384 of the U.S. Code under the definition of “Seditious Conspiracy,” and is preceded by:

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire tohinder, prevent or delay the execution of a law they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

There is no doubt that Trump ordered his devoted insurgents to attack the United States Capitol, or that his white supremacist army was seeking to destroy state electoral ballots and prevent a legally–mandated peaceful transfer of power. There are reports thatTrump insurgents actively sought out the electoral ballots only to be thwarted by a small group of American patriots who absconded with the ballots to keep them safe and preserve the Union.

Trump was hardly alone and his co-conspirators include every Republican who called for violence for an honest-to-dog coup attempt, or aided in the conspiracy to convince Trump’s acolytes that “their America” was under siege because Trump lost an election. Unlike the legal definition of a conspiracy, there was no secrecy involved in inciting white supremacists to attack the United States government and prevent the legal transfer of power after a presidential election. In fact, the conspirators were flagrant in their call to arms that included calls for violence.

Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani exhorted Trump supporters to assault the U.S. Capitol by claiming that since 60 court cases failed to overturn the results of President-elect Joseph Biden’s convincing victory over the loser dirty Don Trump, they would have to engage in “trial by combat.”

Another Trump ally and renowned “stupidest man in Congress,” Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX), claimed that because yet another federal court dismissed a hoax-driven lawsuit, Trump supporters “gotta go [to] the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM.“ Forget that the anti-fascist or Black Lives Matter movements are not inherently violent, Trump’s supporters got the message – commit violence to subvert the will of the people by assaulting the U.S. Capitol to aid Trump’s coup to stay in power.

Another seditious co-conspirator, pro–Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood suggested that Trump’s second–in–command Mike Pence could “face execution by firing squad for treason if he fails to go along with the attempt to subvert the election.” Following Wood’s directives, there are images of a Trump insurgent clad in paramilitary gear complete with “zip handcuffs” roaming the Senate Chambers hunting for people.

Of course the Trump supporters who followed their demigod Trump’s orders to march on the Capitol are guilty of all manner of crimes against the state and comprise an integral part of the conspiratorial coup attempt, but they were just soldiers in Trump’s army. The real force driving the seditious conspiracy was every Republican echoing Trump’s filthy lie that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was rife with fraud and corruption.

Even after the insurgents were politely escorted out of the Senate, several Republicans stood on the Senate floor and continued pouring fuel on the conspiracy fire by claiming the election was plagued with corruption and fraud. However, not one of the instigators were arrested or face a Department of Justice investigation for seditious conspiracy any more than dirty Don Trump.

It remains to be seen if Federal and state law enforcement agencies will ever arrest and convict all of the actual perpetrators of the attack on America’s government or their involvement in the seditious conspiracy; one can hardly believe more than a handful of the thousand-plus insurgents will ever face justice. But what is certain is that none of the instigators and actual seditious conspirators will ever see the inside of a courtroom, much less what they deserve; a severe fine and not more than twenty years in a federal prison or both – which is precisely what they deserve.