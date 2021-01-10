Rep. Jim Clyburn Says Mob Knew Where His Unmarked Office Was Suggesting A Coordinated Attack

Advertisements

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said that rioters knew where his unmarked Majority Whip Office was suggesting a coordinated attack on lawmakers.

Wow. Rep. Clyburn says rioters somehow knew where his unmarked office is and showed up there on Wednesday. "That to me indicates something untoward may have been going on," he tells Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/qlyVrdTqPp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2021

Clyburn said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “I’m saying that I have an unmarked office that you gotta know exactly where it is. It is where I spend most of my time doing my work as the Majority Whip. I have a staff. We work pretty hard trying to keep up with members, trying to make sure they do an effective job of managing the votes once they get to the floor, and that office is where I do most of my work, and for some reason, these people showed up at that office, but the office where my name is above the door, on the door, and my position above the door was not disturbed. I’m just saying. They didn’t go to where my name was, they went to where I usually hang out, so that to me suggests that something untoward was going on.”

The question that has been unanswered for days is how did these people know where to go once inside the Capitol? The Capitol is a huge complex, yet these people went straight for the offices of leadership. The people who stormed the Capitol were not all rioters. There were also armed domestic terrorists in the group.

From the chants of hang Mike Pence to the inside knowledge that they seemed to possess, the suspicion of US allies that Trump tried to mount a coup is looking more possible by the day.

