`Jim Jordan Helped Incite The Insurrection Now He Is Begging For Trump Not To Be Impeached

Advertisements

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spent months spreading Trump’s lies about the election, but now he wants to bring the nation together by not impeaching Trump.

Video:

Jim Jordan voted to overturn the election, and spent years helping to incite the violence that happened at the Capitol, but he thinks that America will be brought together by not impeaching Trump again. pic.twitter.com/M5s2UTYfsv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 10, 2021

Advertisements

Jordan said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

First of all, what happened Wednesday is a tragedy, everyone knows that. It’s wrong as wrong could be. I hope the Democrats don’t go down this road. We don’t know if they are going to. Let’s hope they do not do that. 75 million Americans who supported the president have been called deplorables who eat at the Olive Garden, remember what Peter Strzok said several years ago, he could smell the Trump supporters here. Now the Democrats are going to try to remove the president from office just 7 days before he is set to leave anyway.

I do not see how that unifies the country. I hope what happens what senator Graham said Friday night on the network when he asked vice president Joe Biden, president-elect, Joe Biden to give a speech to the country and said we should not be pursuing impeachment and we should not be pursuing the 25th amendment, let’s move the country together and move forward and return to being America, the greatest nation ever. That’s where we need to focus.

Rep. Jordan told Trump not to concede. Jim Jordan was one of the House Republicans who voted to overturn the election. Rep. Jordan met with Trump and conspired to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

If Jordan really wanted to bring the country together, he would join the movement to impeach and remove Trump. Anything less is an attempt to dodge responsibility for the violence that he helped to incite.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook