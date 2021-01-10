Pelosi Kills McConnell’s Plan To Obstruct Biden With Trump Impeachment

Advertisements

Since impeachment would not get Trump immediately out of office, House Democrats are looking to stop McConnell from using impeachment to obstruct Biden.

In a memo, Mitch McConnell laid out how an impeachment trial would tie up the first few weeks of Joe Biden’s agenda in the Senate.

The Washington Post reported:

Advertisements

“On Jan. 20 or 21, the Senate would proceed to consideration of the impeachment articles at 1 p.m., and officially begin the trial. McConnell’s memo noted that the “Senate trial would therefore begin after President Trump’s term has expired — either one hour after its expiration on January 20, or twenty-five hours after its expiration on January 21.”

Since the full Senate will not be in session, even if Trump were impeached tomorrow, he still would not be removed from office before his term ended.

However, House Democrats have a plan to avoid Republicans using impeachment to tie up Biden’s cabinet nominations and pandemic aid.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) told CNN, “We’ll take the vote that we should take in the House, and (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) will make the determination as to when is the best time to get that vote and get the managers appointed and move that legislation over to the Senate. It just so happens that if it didn’t go over there for 100 days, it could — let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we’ll send the articles sometime after that.”

Impeachment is not the fastest way to remove Trump. The 25th Amendment is the quickest way to end Trump’s term without a resignation.

The punishment if Trump is convicted is that he will be banned from ever running for federal office again, which is why Democrats are seeking to impeach him.

Mitch McConnell had a plan to try to tie up the Senate and block Joe Biden from hitting the ground running, but House Democrats are two steps ahead, and ready to kill McConnell’s minority obstruction.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook