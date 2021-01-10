Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi said that Trump is dangerous and unhinged and that he should be criminally prosecuted for inciting the insurrection.

Video:

Nancy Pelosi calls for the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/w4ZQpdXPe0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 11, 2021

Advertisements

Leslie Stahl asked Speaker Pelosi, “Madam Speaker, who is running the government of the United States? We have a pandemic. We just had this horrendous act of violence up here. We had a Russian hack of our institutions. Is anybody running the executive branch of the government? Who is running the executive–

Speaker Pelosi answered, “Well, sadly, the person that’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous President Of The United States. And we’re only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.

Pelosi is correct. Trump should be prosecuted. The main purpose of impeaching Trump is to ban him from holding future federal office, not to get him out of office before his term is over because the Senate is not going to be back in session until one day before the end of Trump’s presidency.

Trump might face criminal prosecution for many different potential crimes, but what he incited at the Capitol is in a special category that is deserving of the soon to be ex-president being held accountable for the damage and death that he caused.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook