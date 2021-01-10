GOP Senator Thinks Trump Learned His Lesson And Won’t Try To Overthrow The Government Again

Advertisements

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) gave his version of Trump learned his lesson, and claimed that the outgoing president wouldn’t try to overthrow the government again.

Video:

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri thinks that Trump learned his lesson and won't try to overthrow the government again over the next week and a half. pic.twitter.com/7cZogzkWoF — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 10, 2021

Sen. Blunt said on CBS’s Face The Nation, ” I think the country is the right way to hold presidents accountable. He should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you would expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world. My personal view is that he touched a hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again. If that is the case, every day we get closer to the last day of his presidency, we should think more about the first day of the next presidency the last day of his in my view.”

Not inciting a riot to overthrow the government is the sort of lesson that no human being should ever need to “learn” while they are President Of The United States. The free passes from Congressional elected Republicans are endless for Trump.

They are willing to overlook riots and coup attempts. Among all of the reasons why Senate Republicans lost their majority, the consistent enabling of Trump was near the top of the list.

Blunt would go as far as to say that Trump was a naughty boy and should behave better over the next week and a half, but he didn’t have the guts to do anything to hold Trump accountable.

Trump needs to be impeached and removed because he hasn’t learned his lesson and if left unchecked, he will use even more extreme measures to try to stay in power.

