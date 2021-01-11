Biden Crushes Republican Hopes That He Will Oppose Trump Impeachment

Advertisements

President-Elect Biden said that the Senate can multitask if Trump is impeached and told reporters that Trump doesn’t belong in office.

Biden was asked if was worried about impeachment disrupting the COVID stimulus bill, “Look. My priority is to get first and foremost the stimulus bill passed and secondly, begin to rebuild the economy in a way that I will lay out on Thursday. I had a discussion today with some of the folks in the House and the Senate… The impeachment is sent over to the Senate. We will go half a day on dealing with impeachment and half-day getting my people nominated and confirmed.”

President-Elect Biden isn’t going to stand in the way of Trump being impeached again. According to the Biden Pool Report, the President-Elect told reporters that Trump doesn’t belong in office. Biden isn’t going to bail Republicans out on impeachment.

The House is going to impeach Trump for a second time, and if Speaker Pelosi sticks to her plan, she will send the Senate the article of impeachment after Biden’s nominees have been confirmed and the stimulus bill has passed.

Joe Biden isn’t going to stand in the way of Trump being impeached for a second time.

