22 Former Republican Members Of Congress Call For Trump Impeachment

Advertisements

Nearly two dozen former House and Senate Republicans have come together to call on the House to impeach Trump and ban him from serving in federal office.

The former members of Congress wrote in a letter:

There is no excuse for nor defense of a President of the United States to actively orchestrate an insurrection on a separate but coequal branch of government. Surely, the Founders would be sickened by the thought of such actions. As members of the branch that was under attack—not just politically but physically—you must remove the president from office. Congress must send a strong and clear message not just to this president but future presidents that this type of behavior will not be tolerated or accepted. Franky, the message also needs to be made clear to the American people that there is no place in politics for political violence.

Advertisements

While President Trump is scheduled to leave office on January 20, Congress should still stand up for itself and the Constitution. Knowing the president will be leaving office in less than two weeks should not be an excuse for not impeaching. In fact, the House of Representatives could still impeach President Trump after he leaves office.5 Doing so could help pave the way to prevent him from serving in any other federal elective or appointive office.

The movement to impeach Trump is focused on making sure that this man who incited an insurrection against the people of the United States can never hold federal office again. It doesn’t matter when the trial takes place in the Senate. The only thing that matters is that Donald Trump is impeached, tried, convicted, and never able to hold federal office again.

Trump supporters are issuing threats and planning to assault the Capitol again. January 6 was just the beginning. An important component of eliminating the domestic threat is to make sure that its leader can never return to power.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook