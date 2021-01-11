House Republicans Block 25th Amendment Resolution

Advertisements

House Republicans blocked a unanimous consent resolution that calls on Vice President Pence to mobilize the cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

On Wednesday, the President incited a deadly insurrection against America that targeted the very heart of our Democracy. The President represents an imminent threat to our Constitution, our Country and the American people, and he must be removed from office immediately.

Today, in pro forma session, Leader Hoyer introduced a Unanimous Consent request to take up legislation by Congressman Jamie Raskin calling on the Vice President to mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the President.

The House Republicans rejected this legislation to protect America, enabling the President’s unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue. Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end.

The House will next take up the Raskin legislation in regular order to call upon the Vice President to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the President. We are further calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours after passage.

As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor. The President’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action.

Even after Trump could have gotten them killed with an act of domestic terrorism, House Republicans are still refusing to join their nation in calling for the removal of this president.

Speaker Pelosi has called for the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump. Until that can happen, it looks like impeachment will be the path that House Democrats have to follow to hold Trump accountable for inciting an insurrection against the United States of America.

