NYT’s Haberman: Trump is More Upset About Losing Golf Event Than Pending Impeachment

Donald Trump has been unhinged his entire presidency. Since the lost the presidency in November, though, he has become even more unhinged.

And all his crazy behavior and comments came to a head last week when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol. And there will be consequences for his actions.

First, the Democratic led Congress will soon impeach Trump for a second time. The PGA also announced that they will be moving the 2022 Championship away from Trump’s Bedminster Club.

According to Maggie Haberman, Trump is much more upset about losing the tournament than the looming impeachment. The New York Times scribe tweeted, “A lot has happened in the last week, including the president losing his Twitter feed, impeachment coming to the fore and the PGA withdrawing from Trump National. He’s ‘gutted’ by the PGA move, a person close to the White House says.”

He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

The Trump Organization reacted angrily to the decision, saying in a statement:

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision. This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.”