Schumer Is Exploring Using Rare Emergency Power To Bring The Senate Back For Trump Impeachment Trial

Under an obscure provision, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can move to bring the Senate back into session early for Trump’s impeachment trial.

The Washington Post reported:

In 2004, the Senate majority and minority leaders were given the power to bring the Senate back into session in times of emergency, and the senior Democratic aide said Schumer is exploring this option to allow for a potential impeachment trial for Trump to begin immediately after the House transmits the articles to the Senate. The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss evolving party strategy.

Both McConnell and Schumer would have to agree to reconvene the Senate, putting pressure back on the outgoing majority leader to confront Trump as the House heads toward an impeachment vote this week for the president’s role in inciting the violent siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

If McConnell refused to bring the Senate back into session, he would be seen as providing aid and support to domestic terrorists. A reconvening of the Senate would allow the upper chamber to potentially tackle Trump’s impeachment trial without interfering with the incoming Biden administration’s goals and agenda.

McConnell tried to warn Senate Republicans multiple times of the dire consequences that would follow if they challenged the election. Those consequences were worse than McConnell could have imagined. If McConnell doesn’t want the Republican Party to be the party of domestic terrorism, he has one choice.

He needs to stand with Chuck Schumer and bring the Senate back into session so that Donald Trump can be tried and potentially convicted for inciting an insurrection.

