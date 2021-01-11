Sen. Sherrod Brown: While We Were in Lockdown at Capitol, Lindsey Graham was Berating Police Officers For Not Protecting Lawmakers

Advertisements

Republican lawmakers have let Donald Trump get away with pretty much anything over the last 4 years. Their enabling the President, in part, led to the terrorist attack on the US Capitol last week.

And no Republican enabled Trump more than Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina senator, who stood in angry opposition to Trump during the 2016 primaries, later became one of his biggest fans.

When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last week, though, Graham was looking everywhere for help. And according to Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Graham berated police officers for not doing enough to protect him from Trump’s mob.

Brown told Ari Melber, “I heard when we — when 175 senators were confined in a room with about 75 staff people, Lindsey Graham with his mask off started screaming at one of the officers, I think it was one of the captains, saying ‘How come you didn’t protect us?’ This is the same Lindsey graham that for five years — or for fours years, he didn’t do it at the beginning, defended and argued for and abetted this president.”

Melber jumped in, “You saw — senator, while you were still in the emergency of it, you saw Senator Graham yelling or berating an officer? What was he getting at?”

Sen. Sherrod Brown: While We Were in Lockdown at Capitol, Lindsey Graham was Berating Police Officers For Not Doing a Good Enough Job of Protecting Lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/GnY2mtKZLY — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 12, 2021

The Ohio lawmaker continued:

“Yeah, I’ve not said this publicly yet, but when I hear graham and these others say these things and he was screaming at an officer, he had his mask off, screaming at his officer from five feet away — I was maybe ten feet on the other side. And the officer didn’t — that the police didn’t do enough to protect us. The same Lindsey Graham that aided and abetted the same number of senators that then a number of them, Lindsey wasn’t one of them, but they came back and still sided with these terrorists after the attack on our capitol, so I don’t know what they’ve learned.”