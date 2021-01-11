Trump Could Face Criminal Charges For Inciting Deadly MAGA Attack At The U.S. Capitol

Advertisements

The walls continue to close in on the outgoing president as Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said on Monday that he is examining whether Donald Trump and his allies could be criminally charged for inciting the MAGA attack at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin, “D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine tells MSNBC his office is looking at potentially charging Trump and others for inciting violence when they spoke to the crowd that later breached the U.S. Capitol.”

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine tells @MSNBC his office is looking at potentially charging Trump and others for inciting violence when they spoke to the crowd that later breached the U.S. Capitol. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2021

The legal and political walls are closing in on Donald Trump

After he encouraged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and terrorize lawmakers that were certifying Joe Biden’s victory, Donald Trump has become increasingly isolated, even by his closest allies.

From a political perspective, the House of Representatives is fast-tracking the impeachment process. A vote in the House – which is likely to pass with both Republican and Democratic support – could take place on Wednesday.

On the Senate side, Sen. Chuck Schumer is exploring whether to use an emergency provision to bring the Senate back into session for the impeachment trial immediately after the House sends over the articles.

On the legal front, Trump was already in for a rude awakening once he left office due to the ongoing investigations in the state of New York. But following last week’s MAGA insurrection, those legal woes are likely to be even greater.

After four years of incompetence and lawlessness, Donald Trump is finally on the verge of being held accountable for the first time in his life.

