Trump Is Mad At Mitch McConnell And Not Speaking To Him

Trump has not spoken to Mitch McConnell in nearly a month after McConnell congratulated Biden for winning the election.

NBC News’s Geoff Bennett tweeted:

McConnell has not spoken to Trump since December 15, the day McConnell congratulated Biden for winning the election and acknowledging him as president-elect. McConnell expects not to speak to Trump again, sources tell @LACaldwellDC and @carolelee. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 11, 2021

Trump had not spoken to his own vice president, until apparently today, since the insurrection, and he has gone even longer not speaking to the Senate Majority Leader who he is mad at for acknowledging that Joe Biden won the election.

The politics of catering to the personal whims and mood swings of a deeply unstable president will be coming to an end in a little more than a week.

A president who doesn’t talk to his own vice president or either of the leaders of Congress is not the way that the government is supposed to run. Trump hasn’t talked to Speaker Pelosi in more than a year, and each one of the leaders of Congress will have better communication with Joe Biden than they ever did with Trump.

One of the best things to happen to the nation will be when Donald Trump leaves office, hopefully never to return.

