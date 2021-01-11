The Washington Monument Closed Due To Threats From Trump Terrorists

Advertisements

The Washington Monument will be closed until January 24 due to threats against Biden’s inauguration from Trump supporters.

The National Park Service announced, “Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas. In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources. These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.”

The FBI has issued a bulletin that armed pro-Trump domestic terrorists are planning to come to the Capitol from January 16-January 20 for a “protest.”

Advertisements

The threat to democracy is not over. In some cases, the pro-Trump individuals have been planning violence for months and years appear to have been emboldened by the events of January 6. It will take a strong law enforcement presence and coordination with local and surrounding state authorities to keep the Capitol safe.

Donald Trump isn’t going to lift a finger to keep the heart of democracy safe, so it will be up to the rest of the country to squash this extremist insurrection for Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook