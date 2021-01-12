Brian Kilmeade Suggests Impeachment Should Be Off the Table Because Republicans Are Threatening Mass Violence

Advertisements

Speaking on “Fox and Friends,” Brian Kilmeade suggested impeaching President Donald Trump a second time should be off the table because Republicans are threatening mass violence in the wake of last week’s attack against the Capitol.

Many people want Trump “to continue to be a force in the Republican Party,” Kilmeade said, adding that they “believe a lot what he believes.”

Trump “has 75 million supporters,” he continued, “so if you’ve got an overarching sense that ‘I’ve gotta bring the country together,’ because we see what’s going on around this country how 50 state houses are being threatened on inauguration day, this is the last thing you want to do. It astounds me that now [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is exploring a possible workaround using the authority granted to two senators back in 2004 to reconvene the Senate in times of emergency, I assume this, and have an impeachment idea.”

Kilmeade added that outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “has to sign off on it, but it would be as dumb as [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi hopping on ’60 Minutes’ last night and saying the president is an immediate threat and he has to be derailed.”

You can listen to Kilmeade’s remarks in the video below.

Brian Kilmeade again says Dems shouldn't pursue impeachment because Republicans are threatening mass violence "We see what's happening around this country, how 50 state houses are being threatened on Inauguration Day, this is the last thing you want to do" pic.twitter.com/LS1DOfEWkR — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 12, 2021

An impeachment vote could happen as soon as tomorrow. Articles of impeachment were formally introduced yesterday that would charge President Trump with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, which resulted in the death of a Capitol police officer. Four insurrectionists––one shot by officers and the others due to medical emergencies––during the storming of the Capitol, which took place after President Trump ordered his supporters to disrupt the electoral certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.