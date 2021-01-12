Ivanka Trump Still Thinks She Will Be The First Woman President

Advertisements

Ivanka Trump has not been daunted by the insurrection waged in her father’s name as she still thinks that she will be president.

According to Vanity Fair:

It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.

….

Advertisements

Still, it’s entirely believable that Ivanka thinks she should be invited, and that she’s going to totally ride this thing out and ultimately emerge unscathed, her prospects of a shot at the White House unharmed.

Not only did Ivanka Trump want to save her image by attending Joe Biden’s inauguration, but she still thinks that she will president someday. It is a pretty safe bet that no one with the last name of Trump will ever be elected president again. The stigma of trying to overthrow the US government with a coup is not something that removes itself after a few news cycles.

The Trump brand is toast. It is so bad that Mitch McConnell is talking about purging Ivanka’s dear old dad from the Republican Party.

Ivanka Trump got the White House job, because she is her father’s favorite, and he picked her to be the next Trump to be president. Ivanka Trump thinks that she will president. She may even try to run for office by 2024, but she has a better chance of ending up in a jail cell than ever seeing the inside of the Oval Office again.