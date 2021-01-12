Mitch McConnell Is Happy Democrats Are Impeaching Because He Wants Trump Purged From The GOP

Advertisements

Sen. Mitch McConnell is said to believe that Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him purged from the Republican Party.

The New York Times reported, “Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has told associates that he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to people familiar with his thinking. The House is voting on Wednesday to formally charge Mr. Trump with inciting violence against the country.”

If Mitch McConnell is pleased with impeachment, he can show his support by joining Sen. Schumer in calling the Senate back into session to begin Trump’s impeachment trial.

One suspects that the reasons why McConnell hasn’t called the Senate back into session are completely self-serving. The soon to be Senate Minority Leader doesn’t want to cross Trump before he leaves office because he is plotting to win back the Senate majority in 2022. For Mitch McConnell, everything is about getting or keeping power.

Sen. McConnell is pleased that Democrats are doing the dirty work of actually saving the country because it will give him the ammo that he needs to work behind the scenes to get Trump out of the Republican Party.

Unlike during Trump’s first impeachment, there has hardly been a whisper in defense of him ahead of his second impeachment. The best way for McConnell to show his pleasure would be for him to get the Senate back into session so that the votes can be rounded up to convict Donald J. Trump.

