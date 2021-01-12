QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Was in a Standoff With Capitol Police After Her Bag Set Off Metal Detectors

Advertisements

Lauren Boebert, the QAnon congresswomen recently elected into the House, is drawing controversy at an absolutely alarming rate. In her first week, she said that she would be wearing a gun to the House floor.

She was also dangerous during last weeks insurrection. Despite being told by police to avoid using social media , she tweeted out her location as well as that of the Speaker of the House.

Thanks in part to her actions, Democrats have asked for a metal detector to be installed in the House. And on Tuesday night, Boebert is in a standoff with Capitol police after her bag went off.

Ryan Nobles reports, “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors. Boebert walked through with her bag which set off the mags. She refused to offer the bag over to be searched and is now in a standoff with Cap Police.”

Boebert walked through with her bag which set off the mags. She refused to offer the bag over to be searched and is now in a standoff with Cap Police. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

Nobles continued, “Capitol Police won’t let her in until Boebert shows them what is in her bag, she won’t and is now standing by the entrance of the chamber. She is respectful but defiant. Boebert has now been let into the chamber it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in.”

Boebert has now been let into the chamber it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021