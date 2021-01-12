Rachel Maddow: Trump’s Failed Coup Puts Him In The Same Category As ‘Confederate Traitors’

Advertisements

During her program on Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow launched into a blistering takedown of Donald Trump’s failed coup at the U.S. Capitol, saying that his violent stunt puts him in the same category as “Confederate traitors.”

“Did you think it would work?” Maddow said directly to the camera, addressing Trump. “Did you think you would hold power with the support of a private army with their hockey sticks and their AR-15s?”

The MSNBC host told Trump that just the opposite happened as a result of the insurrection he incited last week.

Instead of becoming more powerful, Maddow pointed out that Trump is more weak and isolated than ever, and he’s on the verge of a second impeachment.

Video:

Rachel Maddow addresses Trump directly about his failed coup: “Did you think you would hold power with the support of a private army with their hockey sticks and their AR-15s?” #maddow pic.twitter.com/gouKM6VI1U — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 13, 2021

Maddow said:

Mr. President, what did you think was going to happen? Did you think it would work? Did you think that if you got enough violent and potentially armed supporters of yours into the Capitol while the Congress was there, and they did what they were there to do, what kind of power did you think you would hold? What way did you think you would benefit from that? What did you think would be happening now five days out? Mr. President, if you incite an angry mob to go attack the U.S. Capitol while Congress is sitting, you get them to go attack the Capitol because you tell them that if they go to the Capitol, they will be able to accomplish somehow keeping you in power and stopping election results from being processed. Mr. President, if do you that, you will face calls to be removed from office as unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment. You will also invite certain impeachment and potentially conviction and removal from office as the first U.S. president to ever go through that. Mr. President, you will invite the invocation of the 14th Amendment to ban you from ever holding public office again in the United States, like the Confederate traitors before you for whom that provision of the 14th Amendment was written. And yes, Mr. President, you may, in fact, invite criminal charges in Washington, D.C. And you may invite criminal charges at the federal level for inciting a violent attack against the U.S. government, which would put you in prison for decades. All of this can be yours for the low, low price of what you did after you lost the election to Joe Biden. What did you think would happen? Did you think it would work? Did you think you would hold power with the support of a private army with their hockey sticks and their AR-15s? Maybe the military would flip, become your Praetorian Guard? Is that what you thought would happen?

The U.S. Capitol attack will forever be Trump’s legacy

Even before the events of Jan. 6, Donald Trump’s presidency was set to go down as one of the worst in U.S. history for its unmatched corruption and incompetence.

But the attack at the U.S. Capitol that was incited by Trump and his henchmen will forever be his legacy. When the history books are written about his presidency, a failed coup attempt will likely be in the first paragraph.

Donald Trump had sealed his fate as a failed president long before he incited an attack on the U.S. government. But the MAGA coup of Jan. 6 will cement his legacy as an American traitor.

