Rep. Ted Lieu: Capitol Attack Proves That MAGA Isn’t A Pro-Law Enforcement Movement

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) blasted Donald Trump supporters for attacking law enforcement and murdering a Capitol Police officer last week at the U.S. Capitol, all while they claim to be a pro-law enforcement movement.

“What the American people saw on Jan. 6 was Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters beating up police officers. They murdered a police officer,” the Democratic lawmaker told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Rep. Lieu said that the attack at the Capitol was a rude awakening for law enforcement officers who believed that Trump supporters were on their side. Now they know better.

“Law enforcement is very aware that Trump’s most violent supporters are coming after law enforcement, and they will try to kill law enforcement,” Rep. Lieu said.

Rep. Lieu said:

What the American people saw on Jan. 6 was Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters beating up police officers. They murdered a police officer. So law enforcement is very aware that Trump’s most violent supporters are coming after law enforcement, and they will try to kill law enforcement. So I do believe that law enforcement is going to do whatever they can to maintain safety. I was on a conference call last night with multiple levels of law enforcement, and they’re very aware of what happened on Jan. 6, and they’re going to make sure that Jan. 6 never happens again.

Trump never cared about law enforcement

One of the central themes of Donald Trump’s losing reelection campaign was three words, often printed in caps from his now-defunct Twitter account: “LAW AND ORDER!”

But he never really cared about law enforcement. His sloganeering was simply an attempt to perpetuate the ongoing myth that he’s a tough guy.

What last week’s attack at the U.S. Capitol showed was that Trump’s supporters never cared about supporting law enforcement or “backing the blue.” That was just another empty slogan slapped onto the back of a cult-like mob that believes in nothing but Trump.

All the MAGA movement seems to care about is installing Donald Trump as their forever president, no matter how many cops they harm or kill in order to make it happen.

