Rick Snyder To Be Criminally Charged For Poisoning Flint

Michigan is planning on charging former Gov. Rick Snyder and other administration members with crimes in poisoning Flint with lead.

The AP reported:

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director, and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned.

Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the attorney general’s office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon.

Republicans have been engaging in a cover-up of the poisoning of the residents of a majority African-American city for years. The Flint water crisis was one of the greatest criminal acts of destroying public health ever in the United States.

Snyder and his administration knowingly poisoned Flint’s people by switching their water supply as a cost-saving measure.

Finally, there is a chance that justice will be done for the people of Flint who has spent years suffering because one Republican governor and his administration’s mismanagement and callous disregard for human life and public safety.

