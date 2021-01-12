Sedition And Conspiracy Charges Are Coming In Trump Insurrection

Advertisements

US Attorney Michael Sherwin said that his task force is building sedition and conspiracy cases against those involved in the Trump insurrection.

Video:

US Attorney Michael Sherwin says sedition and conspiracy charges are coming in the Trump insurrection. pic.twitter.com/bTcVUDDm9X — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 12, 2021

Acting DC US Attorney Sherwin said at a press conference, “What the public isn’t familiar with is that the FBI working the U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country and the crux of those being in D.C. We’re looking at significant felony cases tied to on sedition and conspiracy. Just yesterday, our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors, and public corruption prosecutors. Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges related to the most heinous pacts occurred in the capitol. These are significant charges that have felonies with prison times up to 20 years. In addition to that we’re looking and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved, and cases in which destructive devices were involved.”

Sherwin said that his task force will find everyone who so much as trespassed on the Capitol, and they will be arrested. Law enforcement wants to send a loud message to any current and future Trump plotters who are thinking about committing acts of violence to interfere with Joe Biden’s inauguration. They are also looking to put down anybody who might get the idea that attacking the government is a reasonable path in the future.

The attack on the Capitol was domestic terrorism. It was also a seditious act that must be dealt with in the strictest sense of the law. Those politicians from Donald Trump to Republican members of Congress who helped to incite the insurrection should not be overlooked.

They too should face criminal charges for an attack on the United States government.

