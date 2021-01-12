Pence Refuses To Act, So Pelosi Names Trump Impeachment Trial Managers

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi has named the slate of trial managers that will make the case and oversee the second trial of Trump after Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

The impeachment trial managers are:



Congressman Jamie Raskin, Lead Manager

Congresswoman Diana DeGette

Congressman David Cicilline

Congressman Joaquin Castro

Congressman Eric Swalwell

Congressman Ted Lieu

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

Congressman Joe Neguse

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean

The Democratic impeachment trial managers are experienced lawyers, prosecutors, and constitutional law experts, and the defense team will consist of Alan Dershowitz, Rudy Giuliani, and whoever else Trump can con into representing him.

Soon to be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants Trump to be run out of the Republican Party, and if this trial takes place when Trump is no longer in office, it would not be surprising to see more Republicans than Mitt Romney vote to convict.

The second impeachment of Donald Trump just got real, and no matter when the trial happens, Trump will be the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

