Trump Comes Out Of Hiding To Threaten America With Violence

Trump falsely claimed that Pelosi and Schumer are putting the country in danger by impeaching him again while suggesting more violence is coming.

Trump threatens the country by claiming that Pelosi and Schumer are putting the nation in danger by impeaching him again. pic.twitter.com/47Y9dhqTzO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 12, 2021

Trump said to reporters outside the White House, “As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, absolutely no violence, and on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witchhunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely ridiculous, this impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they are doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence, thank you very much.”

Trump didn’t tell his supporters to stay away from DC. He didn’t promise that anyone carrying out violence would be arrested and prosecuted. He didn’t promise to increase security around the Capitol or vow to do everything in his power to keep people safe.

Donald Trump is once again hoping for more violence.

Trump mouths the words no violence, but the statements that he attaches to these claims suggest that he is encouraging a dangerous situation that he wants to use to blame Democrats for impeaching him again. Trump has to be impeached and banned from ever serving in a federal office again because he continues to stoke the fire of violence and division.

