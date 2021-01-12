WATCH: Glenn Beck Compares Twitters Treatment of Conservatives to Germany’s Treatment of Jews

Advertisements

The Republican party and their cable news surrogates are big on hyperbole. This was seen tonight when multiple GOP Reps. lost their minds over a metal detector placed in the House.

But you can always count on Fox News to take it to the next level. Especially when the segment involves Glenn Beck and Tucker Carlson. On Tuesday night, Beck compared Twitter’s treatment of Conservatives to Germany’s treatment of Jews during World War II.

Comparing the current state of social media to Japanese internment, Beck told Carlson, “We made one of the — one of the biggest mistakes of the 20th century by taking our own citizens — and listen to this — confiscating their wealth, making sure they couldn’t work, shutting them down, and then putting them in camps. Tucker, this is the road we’re on again. And it’s not right if it’s the left or the right that is doing it. It’s absolutely un-American.”

After Carlson replied, “That’s right,” Beck continued:

“You can’t have freedom of speech if you can’t have — if you can’t express yourself in a meaningful place. This is — this is like the Germans with the Jews behind the wall. They would put them in the Ghetto. Well, this is the digital ghetto. You — you can talk all you want. Jews, you do whatever you want behind the wall. Well, that’s not meaningful. And that’s where we are. That’s where millions of Americans will be. And again, it’s not to compare it to the Germans. It is not to do anything but warn if you don’t stand up for free speech, you will be the one that loses it as well.”