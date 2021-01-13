Rep. Ken Buck Blames Democrats For The Trump Insurrection

101 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) falsely claimed that Democrats were also at fault for the insurrection at the Capitol incited by Trump.

Video:

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO): “Both sides are at fault.” CNN’s John Berman: “Whoa whoa whoa … What on earth did any other side do than the side that invaded the U.S. Capitol?” pic.twitter.com/puDZOtqaTi — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

Buck said, “And to say that there is one speech or one incident that caused this group of people to storm the Capitol is just not accurate. What I’m trying to suggest to you is that both sides are at fault, and in America, we need to be very careful of the words we use.”

CNN’s John Berman jumped in, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, first of all, you keep saying sides here. I am not sure Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi are on any sides together. You keep saying both sides. What on earth did any other side do than the side that invaded the US Capitol where I believe you are sitting right now?”

Rep. Buck didn’t have an answer for who else last week did something to incite an insurrection against the United States government.

Democrats had nothing to do with what happened last week. The crowd was incited by speakers Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and Donald Trump.

Republicans are trying to pass the blame for an attempted overthrow of the government on to Democrats while refusing to take any responsibility for their president or their enabling and spreading of lies and false information about the 2020 election.

The only people who are responsible for the attempted overthrow of the government are Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

