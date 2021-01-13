Rep. Louie Gohmert Calls For More Violent Uprisings On The House Floor

Advertisements

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tried to use a quote from Nancy Pelosi to call for more violence on the House floor.

Video:

Louie Gohmert calls for more violent uprisings claims Nancy Pelosi is destroying the American experiment and quotes the History Channel in about two minutes. pic.twitter.com/iGsSDBtEaB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2021

Gohmert said on the House floor:

Here’s a quote. Why aren’t more uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be. Or sadly, the domestic enemies of our voting system and honoring our constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue with their allies in Congress of the United States. We were called enemies of the state. Those are all quotes from our speaker. On our side, we didn’t take those to be impeachable because we didn’t believe she surely meant that. But by the Democrats taking this action, you’re telling me when we say those, we actually mean to incite violence. That’s what this action is saying. Look, I just looked on the History Channel. It says these words if the Judiciary Committee, talking about impeachment, finds sufficient grounds, its members write and pass articles of impeachment which then go to the floor of the House for a vote.

Half of all the impeachments ever conducted, ever voted for occurred under this speaker. You’re setting a precedent that says very clearly, because this impeachment isn’t gonna work, but it is setting the precedent, unlike a year ago when we said, it shouldn’t go through Intel, it should go through Judiciary Committee. Forget that. Now the message is, if you have a whim and you want to just go after a president, just go straight to the floor. No investigation. No Judiciary Committee. Go straight to the floor. Use it as a political weapon, as you wish. This is so dangerous what you’re doing. Forgetting all the precedents. Yes, we can argue back and forth, but you’re using this as a weapon and you’re destroying this little experiment in self-government in a year’s time.

It was one week ago that insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and tried to overthrow the government. Louie Gohmert has learned nothing. He is trying to hide his calls for violence behind what he calls quotes from others, but the message is the same to those extremists who are watching. Come to the Capitol, go to your state capital, and prepare for combat against democracy.

Gohmert considers attempting a coup free speech, and he is inviting more violence to occur at the Capitol.

