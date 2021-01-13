Advertisements

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will publicly support Trump’s impeachment, but won’t speak until the article reaches the Senate.

CBS News reported, “A person close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells CBS News that the leader supports impeaching Mr. Trump but will not publicly discuss his views until the House formally sends the article of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.”

If McConnell publicly supports impeachment, the odds of Trump getting convicted in the Senate will go way up. McConnell won’t bring his whole caucus with him, but he will add a substantial number of yes votes to the total if he supports the conviction.

Mitch McConnell wants Trump out of the Republican Party. Trump will be banned from holding federal office if he is convicted. McConnell didn’t suddenly discover his love of country. McConnell wants the Senate majority back in 2022, and the fastest way to achieve that goal is to convince enough Republicans in the Senate to boot Trump out of the Republican Party.

After the Georgia Senate runoffs, there were reports that Trump was happy that McConnell lost the Senate majority. Mitch McConnell may get his revenge on Trump for costing him control of the Senate, by getting Trump banned from federal politics for the rest of his life.

