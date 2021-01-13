Poll: Majority Support Trump’s Removal from Office Following Capitol Attack

Advertisements

The majority of Americans support removing President Donald Trump from office after he incited an attack against Congress, according to the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey.

53 percent of voters support the House’s impeachment proceedings, which kicked off earlier this morning. Impeachment articles are expected to pass and be sent to the Senate. 54 percent say the Senate should convict Trump on the charge of insurrection against Congress and remove him from office.

90 percent of Democrats say they support the impeachment proceedings while 80 percent of Republicans say they are against it, indicating a sharp divide along party lines. 47 percent of independents say they support impeaching and removing the president. 38 percent oppose the proceedings and 15 percent did not give an opinion on the matter.

The president’s approval and disapproval ratings also lie in stark contrast to previous polls, a sign that the insurrection has divided voters like no issue before or since.

“While perceptions about the president worsened among independents, the decline was largely driven by a 15-point drop in Trump’s net approval rating — the share who approve minus the share who disapprove — among Republican voters, whose support for the president has been mostly unflinching over the course of his four years in office,” Morning Consult, which conducted the poll between January 8 and January 10, observes.

The data intelligence company added, “Twenty-one percent of Republican voters said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, up 7 points, while 77 percent approve of how he’s handling the job, including 50 percent who do so strongly. These numbers are some of Trump’s worst among GOP voters since taking office, surpassed only by polling conducted in August 2017 amid the uproar over his response to the fatal clashes in Charlottesville, Va., and in the aftermath of Republicans’ failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.”