QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Greene Says She Will Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

This fall, Republicans elected two QAnon believers to Congress. They have both made absolute spectacles of themselves. Colorado’s Lauren Boebert revealed the location of Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol insurrection. She also made a scene at a Capitol metal detector last night.

But on Wednesday, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to top her fellow conspiracy kook. Greene told Newsmax that she plans on introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on his first day in office.

Host Greg Kelly began, “Congresswoman, I know you have something pressing. Something important and something new you’d like to share with us.”

Greene answered, “Yes, I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable. We cannot have a President of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency, umm, and be easily bought off by foreign governments.”

On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

She continued, “Foreign Chiney or Chinese energy companies. Ukrainian energy companies. So on January 21st, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Newsmax:

these are ridiculous people pic.twitter.com/CABo3CBuoo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2021