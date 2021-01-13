Report: Donald Trump is Stiffing Lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Legal Fees

Advertisements

Donald Trump had high hopes this election season. He, of course, believed deep down he would defeat Joe Biden. And even if he didn’t, he would assemble a crack team of lawyers who could help him win.

And Trump did have some impressive legal firms ready to represent him post election. The problem was, however, that Trump lost the election by a lot. And once the bad press came in, the prestigious legal teams began to walk away.

So Trump was left with his long-time ally and friend, Rudy Giuliani, along with conspiracy theorists like Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Joe DeGenova. The “Elite Strike Force” legal team regularly got their clocks cleaned in court.

And the ringleader of the circus was Rudy Giuliani. From holding a press conference next to a sex shop, to introducing witnesses that were seemingly drunk, the former New York City Mayor has provided non-stop embarrassment.

The humiliation of his loss is beginning to sink in for Donald Trump. Not only will he soon leave the White House, his business empire is destroyed and he’s facing legal jeopardy in New York City. And he’s certainly not happy with Giuliani.

According to a report from the Washington Post:

“Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.”

Giuliani has yet to comment on Trump’s non payment.