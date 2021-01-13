10 House Republicans Join Democrats In Making Trump The First President To Be Impeached Twice

Advertisements

A small group of ten House Republicans joined with Democrats in making Trump the first US president to be impeached twice.

Trump has been complaining that the second impeachment is also a “witch hunt,” but the impeachment for his January 6 speech when he incited an insurrection against Congress has been more bipartisan. Donald Trump earned this impeachment through his inability to act like anything other than a sore loser autocrat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to publicly support the impeachment of Trump after the article of impeachment reaches the Senate. With Democrats holding a majority in the House, there ws no doubt that Trump would be impeached again. The only unanswered question was how many Republicans would put their country first.

Donald Trump tried to overturn an election by inciting a violent mob to attack Congress, and just like his attempt to blackmail Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden, his plot backfired and resulted in impeachment.

If the Senate does their job, Donald Trump will be convicted and banned from holding federal office again. Trump will also lose his presidential pension, travel allowance, presidential library, and access to national security briefings.

The House has done their part to make sure that Donald Trump can never return to the White House again.

