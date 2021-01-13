Trump’s Dubai Partner Happy to Continue Business Relationship with Trump Despite His Role in Inciting an Attack on Congress

Advertisements

Speaking to Reuters, DAMAC Properties Chairman Hussain Sajwani said he is happy to continue his business relationship with President Donald Trump despite Trump’s role in inciting an attack on the Capitol last week that cost the lives of several insurrectionists and a Capitol Police officer.

“Our relationship with the Trump Organisation, and especially with [Trump’s son and Trump Organisation executive] Eric Trump and his team, is fabulous and we have no intention to cancel or to change that relation,” he said, adding that he is “happy” to continue the relationship in any capacity.

“We always stay away from politics and we don’t get involved in politics and we have no view on any political issues. We are a very much commercial organisation and his organisation has served us well,” Sajwani said.

Advertisements

President Trump is facing significant financial repercussions following the attack.

Earlier this morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York is canceling all contracts with the Trumps.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The House of Representatives is voting to impeach the president this morning for sparking an insurrection against Congress. Voting is underway.