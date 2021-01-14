A Petition to Remove Donald Trump From Home Alone 2 Has the Support of Star Macaulay Culkin

Advertisements

Back in the early 1990’s Donald Trump was a bit of a pop-culture phenomenon. The vast majority of his business’ were failing, but he was able to convince the public that he was some kind of financial genius.

He did so, in part, by phoning in fake scoops to the New York City tabloids. He also leveraged his properties to appear on screen. The makers of Home Alone 2 wanted to film scenes at the Plaza Hotel. Trump, who owned the hotel at the time said he wanted a cameo.

Earlier this year, director Chris Columbus said he felt “bullied” into giving Trump that film appearance. He told Insider, “When we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened – people cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.'”

Following a disastrous 4 year term as President capped off with an insurrection, Trump is nowhere near as popular as he was in 1992.

Home Alone 2 is still a holiday favorite and many people were aghast at seeing Trump on their screen during the Christmas season. And the technology to remove him from the scene is now available. So a petition has been started to digitally removed Trump from the movie and replace him with the now 40 year-old Macaulay Culkin.

This film’s star was excited about the idea. Culkin recently responded to a tweet about the petition, “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021