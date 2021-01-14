Biden Unveils A Bold Economic Rescue Package That More Than 80% Of Americans Support

Advertisements

Since last week’s MAGA terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol, Republicans have been pretending to care about national unity again. The American people are about to find out if these GOP lawmakers will put their money where their mouths are.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote earlier, Joe Biden is unveiling a massive rescue package to help a sick and struggling nation.

The plan will increase direct stimulus checks to $2,000 by sending out an additional $1,400 to most Americans, and it would call for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. It would also extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums and increase unemployment insurance.

Biden’s plan is bold and necessary, but it’s also something that the vast majority of Americans support at a time when millions are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

In his primetime speech on Thursday night, the president-elect explained how his plan will lift millions out of poverty.

Over 80 percent of Americans support another stimulus package

With Republicans back in the minority, they may be inclined to block everything that Joe Biden attempts to do, as they did during Barack Obama’s presidency – but they do so at their own peril.

According to a new poll from Morning Consult, 84 percent of the American people support another stimulus package, showing that Biden’s move has widespread, bipartisan support across the board. Even 56 percent of Republicans believe that another relief package should be passed “immediately.”

More from Morning Consult:

With narrow Democratic control of Washington, additional economic stimulus looks more likely under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has said one of his immediate priorities will be to assemble a new aid package, including $2,000 stimulus checks. Future economic aid enjoys broad support among voters, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, with 64 percent saying they “strongly” support Congress passing another stimulus bill in the next few weeks and another 20 percent saying they “somewhat” support the idea. Eleven percent said they somewhat or strongly oppose another stimulus package.

The one aspect of Biden’s proposal that may see the most pushback from GOP lawmakers is the minimum wage increase. But even in Florida, a state Donald Trump carried by 3 points last fall, more than 60 percent of voters approved a $15 minimum wage.

If Republicans really want to demonstrate that they care about national unity, they should immediately get behind Joe Biden’s economic rescue package. It’s what the vast majority of the American people want and what the country desperately needs.

