Capitol Attack Shows That Trump Is Basically The Leader Of A White Supremacist Terror Cell

MAGA loyalists on the dark corners of the internet – and even some members of Congress – claim that left-wing activists, not Trump supporters, orchestrated last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But new reporting shows that the mob that descended on D.C. on Jan. 6 was filled with pro-Trump white supremacists, many of whom were on the FBI terrorist watchlist.

According to The Washington Post, “The majority of the watch-listed individuals in Washington that day are suspected white supremacists whose past conduct so alarmed investigators that their names had been previously entered into the national Terrorist Screening Database, or TSDB, a massive set of names flagged as potential security risks.”

These folks didn’t show up in the nation’s capital by accident. Trump spent weeks stirring them up and lying to them about the election until he finally urged them to march down to the Capitol and fight back – and that’s exactly what they did.

More about the MAGA terrorists via The Washington Post:

The presence of so many watch-listed individuals in one place — without more robust security measures to protect the public — is another example of the intelligence failures preceding last week’s fatal assault that sent lawmakers running for their lives, some current and former law enforcement officials argued. The revelation follows a Washington Post report earlier this week detailing the FBI’s failure to act aggressively on an internal intelligence report of Internet discussions about plans to attack Congress, smash windows, break down doors and “get violent . . . go there ready for war.” Other current and former officials said the presence of those individuals is an unsurprising consequence of having thousands of fervent Trump supporters gathered for what was billed as a final chance to voice opposition to Joe Biden’s certification as the next president. Still, the revelation underscores the limitations of such watch lists. Although they are meant to improve information-gathering and -sharing among investigative agencies, they are far from a foolproof means of detecting threats ahead of time.

Trump is basically the leader of a white supremacist terror cell

Donald Trump likes to claim that he is the leader of a massive political movement that represents the majority of the country. But after losing the popular vote in two consecutive elections, it’s pretty clear that’s not the case.

After all, if the MAGA movement was so large, they wouldn’t need to wage a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn a presidential election that their candidate lost.

What Trump’s deadly D.C. insurrection really shows is that he has basically become the leader of a white supremacist terror cell. It may not represent the majority of the country, but it is dangerous and will remain a threat even after Trump leaves the White House.

