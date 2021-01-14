DC Attorney General Wants To Interview Donald Trump Jr. About Illegal Use Of Inaugural Funds

Advertisements

Donald Trump Jr. is about to join his sister Ivanka in being interviewed about how millions of taxpayer dollars were funneled to Trump businesses.

The Washington Post reported, “D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s lawsuit, filed in January 2020, alleges that the Trump Inaugural Committee — a tax-exempt nonprofit — wasted $1 million of donors’ money on an overpriced, little used ballroom at the president’s D.C. hotel, and then paid a $49,000 hotel bill that should have gone to the Trump Organization. The official in Racine’s office spoke on the condition of anonymity because the notice asking Trump Jr. to sit for a sworn deposition is not public. The official declined to say what questions investigators wanted to ask Trump Jr.”

There are $40 million missing from the Trump inaugural fund, with the Trump family at the center of the mystery. The DC attorney general is investigating the illegal use of taxpayer dollars that were intended to fund the inauguration, but there are multiple other investigations ongoing. One of the biggest involves foreign governments making donations in exchange for access.

The Trump family used the presidency as a shield from prosecution for four years, but their protection will be gone in less than a week.

Impeachment and conviction might be nothing compared to the tidal of criminal cases that are being built against the Trumps.