Jake Sherman: Mitch McConnell And Allies “Seriously Considering Impeachment”

Few are more clued into the thinking in DC than Jake Sherman. So it was quite notable that he recently told Mediate that Mitch McConnell and his allies in the senate are “seriously considering impeachment.”

Sherman made the comments during an appearance on The Interview Podcast. He told host Aidan McLaughlin, “it’s very clear that if you put Republicans on truth serum, they would tell you that they are angry and they wish that Trump would go away for good.”

He then got into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who says he hasn’t made a decision on voting to convict Trump. “That’s a huge, huge statement from McConnell. He’s obviously seriously considering conviction. If he goes, then I think a lot of people could go. John Cornyn, John Thune, a whole host of his allies. Trump is now powerless.”

Sherman continued on Trump:

“The best way to think of it is, the transaction that Republicans conducted with Donald Trump for many years was, we’ll put up with the nonsense because we’re getting good policy and judges and good foreign policy out of it. That transaction has run dry. That transaction no longer exists because he’s out of office. Right now, they’re trying to move on to a new party in many respects. And people like Liz Cheney have made the calculus that that new party will be better without Trump. I think there’s probably a middle ground here that Kevin McCarthy is striking, which is, this is pretty bad, but we’re not going to impeach him because it’s not proper right now.”