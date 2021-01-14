Joe Biden Announces Endorsement Of Jaime Harrison For DNC Chair

Advertisements

Joe Biden announced his slate of officers for the DNC, and they include Jaime Harrison, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Here is Biden’s slate of officers:



Jaime Harrison, Chair

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Vice Chair

Senator Tammy Duckworth, Vice Chair

Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., Vice Chair

Jason Rae, Secretary

Virginia McGregor, Treasurer

Chris Korge, National Finance Chair

President Elect Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party. Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”

Jaime Harrison is the former Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party and is most recently known for putting the fear of God into Lindsey Graham during their senate race last year.

If Biden’s slate wins election, it would be the closest that the DNC has come yet to looking like the base of the Democratic Party. DNC will be voting next week with voting closing on January 21. It is extremely unlikely that the President-Elect will get anything less than his chosen slate at the DNC.

