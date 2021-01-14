Trump May be Represented by Jim Jordan in Impeachment Case

Advertisements

Over the entirety of his business career, Donald Trump has been involved in over 3,500 lawsuits. He has quite a bit of experience with lawyers both good and bad.

During the Mueller Report, Trump had Ty Cobb, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow in his corner. In his first impeachment trial, Trump again had Sekulow representing him along with Pat Cipollone and Alan Dershowitz. Cipollone and Sekulow say they won’t return for a second trial.

But when the President tried to contest the election results back in November, his legal team looked a lot different. With any respected lawyer declining the case, Trump had to rely on his “elite strike force.”

Advertisements

This legal team, made up of Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Joe DeGenova was a walking disaster. Powell, who frequently spouted ludicrous conspiracy theories, is being sued for billions by Dominion voting machines.

Giuliani was even worse. Not only did he hold a press conference next to a sex shop, he also had hair dye drip down his face during one hearing and openly passed gas at another.

And now that Trump is facing a new impeachment trial, he may have run out of lawyers to replace the old ones. According to a report from Bloomberg, he could turn to supporters in Congress.

Bloomberg notes that Trump could be represented by Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik. Jordan did attend and graduate from law school, but he has never passed the bar in any state.

While Stefanik attended and graduated Harvard, her degree was not in law and she has no legal training.