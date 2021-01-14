Senate Phone Lines Flooded With 20,000 Calls Demanding Trump’s Conviction

Advertisements

After the House impeached Trump for a second time over 20,000 phone calls were placed to the Senate demanding Trump’s conviction.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, the progressive advocacy organization Stand Up America detailed their efforts:

Following yesterday’s bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives impeaching Donald Trump for a second time, Stand Up America immediately mobilized its community members to pressure senators to vote in favor of convicting, removing, and disqualifying him from holding federal office again in the future. In the 17 hours just after the vote, the group’s members made more than 20,000 calls to their senators’ offices, reaching every single senator.

Ahead of the impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, Stand Up America helped community members make over 28,000 constituent calls to the House of Representatives since last Friday urging them to immediately vote to impeach Trump, including more than 10,000 calls to Republican lawmakers in the days leading up to the vote this week.

20,000 phone calls in 17 hours from constituents to their Senators is impressive, and it is just a hint of the intense public pressure that the Senate will be under to convict and disqualify Donald Trump from ever holding federal office again.

If Mitch McConnell follows through on his support for impeachment, Trump could find it nearly impossible to avoid conviction. Soon to be former President Trump has always had fewer allies in the Senate than the House. People like Lindsey Graham will stand by Trump, but it is possible to see McConnell getting close to the number of Republicans that will be needed to convict.

The American people should not forget what Trump did after Joe Biden takes office. A strong public pressure campaign could be enough to get Trump convicted and disqualified.

