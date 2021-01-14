Trump Bans White House Staff From Comparing Him To Richard Nixon

Advertisements

With just days left in Donald Trump’s failed presidency, the increasingly unhinged president has banned his remaining staff members from even mentioning Richard Nixon in his presence.

Trump’s sensitivity to the comparisons come as a growing number of Americans call on him to follow in Nixon’s footsteps and resign or be removed following the Capitol attack he incited last week.

Nixon resigned in disgrace in 1974 when it was clear he would be impeached and removed over the Watergate scandal.

CNN reported:

Trump has been consumed by the unraveling of his presidency during his last days in office, according to people around him, which included a casual discussion among advisers recently about a possible resignation. Trump shut the idea down almost immediately. And he has made clear to aides in separate conversations that mere mention of President Richard Nixon, the last president to resign, were banned.

Donald Trump is worse than Richard Nixon

Comparing Donald Trump to Richard Nixon is probably unfair – to Richard Nixon.

After all, while Nixon was forced to resign the presidency in disgrace after a massive scandal, the mere fact that he stepped down demonstrates that, for all of his flaws and failures, Nixon still had some level of shame.

Trump, on the other hand, has spent four years stumbling from one shocking scandal to another without taking responsibility or admitting fault, let alone resigning in disgrace.

America has had its share of corrupt, failed presidents, but none will ever compare to Donald Trump.

