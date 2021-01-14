WATCH: Lou Dobbs Says Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy Showed “Utter Disregard of the President’s Right to Loyalty”

Advertisements

Donald Trump will soon be out of the White House. He will, however, loom over the party for years to come. With Joe Biden in control, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are trying to keep their houses in order.

Both McCarthy and McConnell have been willing to talk about Trump’s responsibility in the recent attack on the US Capitol. This was going way too far for Lou Dobbs who slammed the leaders for their lack of loyalty to the President.

The Fox Business host made the comments during a segment which also featured former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz. Dobbs began, “It looks to me like the Republican party is, frankly, at the precipice. This is, this is — these are people who don’t care about the party, the president, they don’t care about the Constitution themselves. Because they’re acting in utter disregard of the president’s right to loyalty from his party, certainly, the leadership of the party.”

The Fox host continued to slam the party, saying, “t’s a horrible time and look, I mean, they put Ronna McDaniel back as the chair of Republican National Committee. She lost a president and she lost the senate. What is going on in your party?”

Shameful Display: @JasonintheHouse calls out the Republicans for not unanimously standing by the President in the second sham impeachment pic.twitter.com/hiNSYV2tM5 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

Chaffetz defended McDaniel by noting that the Republicans performed well in the House of Representatives. The former Rep. also defended McCarthy saying that he had voted against Trump’s impeachment.

Dobbs countered, ““That’s alright. You can disagree with me, and you don’t even have to be careful Jason, when you disagree with me. It’s your right as an American.”