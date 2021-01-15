Trump Wants To Give Himself Military Honors As He Flees DC

Advertisements

The White House is considering giving Trump a red carpet, military band, and 21 gun salute when he leaves DC on January 20.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted:

Trump's departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on the morning of the 20th is expected to be like a state visit departure event, per admin official familiar with planning. Color guard, military band, 21 gun salute and red carpet all under consideration for event, at the moment. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 15, 2021

A more fitting farewell might be 21 federal marshalls with guns drawn taking Trump into custody at 12:01 PM on January 20, but the fact that the White House (Trump) is considering this idea reveals just how deep the delusion runs with this soon to be former president and his administration.

From Ivanka Trump’s ongoing fantasies about being the first woman president to Trump thinking that he deserves a sendoff that is similar to a state visit, the Trumps clearly don’t understand that they are leaving as disgraced villains, not heroes to a nation.

It is over, but Donald Trump is still trying to live like a king instead of the disgrace to the nation that he has always been.

