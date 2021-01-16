Impeachment Manager Tells GOP Senators To Put Democracy First And Convict Trump

Advertisements

Impeaching and convicting Donald Trump for his role in a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol isn’t only a necessary step in holding him accountable, but it will also send a message to the rest of the world that the United States is still a functioning democracy.

During an interview with MSNBC‘s Tiffany Cross on Saturday, House impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said America will lose its credibility on the world stage if it lets Trump off the hook.

"I think the message that this impeachment and hopefully this conviction will send to the world is that American democracy is working the way that it should," the Democratic lawmaker said.

Video:

House impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) says Donald Trump must be convicted to restore American credibility on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/PujMWbjOag — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 16, 2021

Rep. Castro said:

I think the message that this impeachment and hopefully this conviction will send to the world is that American democracy is working the way that it should. And we’ve gone around the world as a country for generations and asked governments to set up a democracy that respects the rule of law, and now other nations are looking at us and asking us whether this president will be held responsible for inciting a deadly insurrection. In other words, will American democracy work the way that it should? And I believe at the end of the day, we’ll be able to show them that it will.

Trump’s actions must not be brushed under the rug

Republicans are hoping that Donald Trump leaving office next week will be enough to change the subject and brush his deadly insurrection under the rug.

But failing to hold the outgoing president accountable will only invite similarly anti-Democratic behavior in the future, whether it’s by Trump or some other politician who comes along and wants to seize power.

If America wants to regain its credibility abroad and rebuild democracy at home, Donald Trump must be convicted for his role in the Capitol attack and barred from ever holding office again.

