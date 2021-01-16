Mitch McConnell Is Planning All-Out War To Purge Trump From The Republican Party

Advertisements

Republican leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, are planning to wage an all-out war to make sure Donald Trump and his loyalists are purged from the GOP once and for all.

According to The New York Times, “As President Trump prepares to leave office with his party in disarray, Republican leaders including Senator Mitch McConnell are maneuvering to thwart his grip on the G.O.P. in future elections.”

McConnell’s behind-the-scenes fight against Trumpism won’t go unanswered, however. The MAGA mob is already plotting to go after any GOP leaders who supported impeachment or even acknowledged that Trump lost to Joe Biden.

The back-and-forth is likely just the beginning of an internal civil war that could rip the Republican Party apart as they try to take back the White House and Congress from Democrats.

More from The New York Times:

In Washington, Republicans are particularly concerned about a handful of extreme-right House members who could run for Senate in swing states, potentially tarnishing the party in some of the most politically important areas of the country. Mr. McConnell’s political lieutenants envision a large-scale campaign to block such candidates from winning primaries in crucial states. But Mr. Trump’s political cohort appears no less determined, and his allies in the states have been laying the groundwork to take on Republican officials who voted to impeach Mr. Trump — or who merely acknowledged the plain reality that Joseph R. Biden Jr. had won the presidential race.

McConnell should vote to convict Trump

In recent weeks, it’s become obvious that Mitch McConnell doesn’t want Donald Trump to be the future of the Republican Party. His openness to impeachment was a clear signal that he’s ready to turn the page on the disgraced president.

Of course, McConnell does have one tool at his disposal that could go a long way in pushing Trump out of the GOP: convicting him in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

After a potential conviction vote, the Senate can also vote to bar Trump from ever holding office again – a move that only requires a simple majority.

Mitch McConnell and other anti-Trump GOP officials can put all the money they want into defeating Trumpism in future elections, but conviction is the most immediate step they can take to show the country that Republicans are ready to move on from this dangerous man.

Still, it remains an open question whether enough Republican senators are willing to put democracy over Donald Trump.

