Adam Schiff Urges Trump Be Denied Access To Intelligence Briefings

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) urged that the incoming Biden administration deny Trump access to intelligence briefings.

Chairman Schiff said on CBS’s Face The Nation when asked if he agreed that Trump should be denied access to intelligence briefings, “There is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now or in the future, and he can’t be trusted with it now and certainly in the future. There were many intelligence partners who started withholding information from us because they didn’t trust the president, and that makes us less safe. We have seen this president politicize intelligence, and that is another risk to the country.”

Trump has leaked US intelligence throughout his presidency.

Donald Trump could be desperate for cash when he leaves the White House. The idea of Trump selling US secrets to America’s enemies can’t be dismissed given the many and repeated ways that the soon to be former president has betrayed his country.

Trump should be convicted, banned from running for federal office, and lose all of the perks of being an ex-president, including access to intelligence briefings.

